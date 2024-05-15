Hudson Investing, Midloch Acquire Jackson Run Build-to-Rent Community in Suburban Indianapolis

WHITESTOWN, IND. — Hudson Investing and Midloch Investment Partners have acquired Jackson Run Townhomes, an 84-unit build-to-rent community in the northwest Indianapolis suburb of Whitestown. The purchase price was undisclosed. Completed in 2023, the property features three- and four-bedroom units averaging 1,897 square feet. The two-story townhomes feature two-car garages and ADT home security systems. Hudson is planning several amenity upgrades, including expansion and enhancement of the existing pet park and the addition of an outdoor gas grilling pavilion.