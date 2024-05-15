Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Built in 2023, Jackson Run Townhomes features 84 units. (Image courtesy of Hudson Investing)
AcquisitionsBuild-to-RentIndianaMidwestSingle-Family Rental

Hudson Investing, Midloch Acquire Jackson Run Build-to-Rent Community in Suburban Indianapolis

by Kristin Harlow

WHITESTOWN, IND. — Hudson Investing and Midloch Investment Partners have acquired Jackson Run Townhomes, an 84-unit build-to-rent community in the northwest Indianapolis suburb of Whitestown. The purchase price was undisclosed. Completed in 2023, the property features three- and four-bedroom units averaging 1,897 square feet. The two-story townhomes feature two-car garages and ADT home security systems. Hudson is planning several amenity upgrades, including expansion and enhancement of the existing pet park and the addition of an outdoor gas grilling pavilion.

You may also like

RL Cold Begins Development of 292,000 SF Cold...

Strategic Retail Advisors Negotiates $18M Sale of Vacant...

Captiva Partners Acquires 66,400 SF Small-Bay Industrial Property...

NAI Horizon Brokers $4.7M Sale of Industrial Building...

APG Capital Sells Government Office Building in Raleigh...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $5.1M Sale of Dunn...

SRS Negotiates $3.8M Sale of New Gas Station...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 256-Unit Self-Storage...

GREA Arranges Sale of Two Multifamily Properties Totaling...