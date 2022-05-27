REBusinessOnline

Hudson Meridian to Develop 398-Unit Apartment Community in New Haven, Connecticut

Posted on by in Connecticut, Development, Multifamily, Northeast

201-Munson-St.-New-Haven

The new apartment community at 201 Munson St. in New Haven's Science Park neighborhood will total 398 units.

NEW HAVEN, CONN. — Developer and general contractor Hudson Meridian Construction Group will build a 398-unit apartment community at 201 Munson St. in New Haven. The unit mix will comprise 90 studios, 208 one-bedroom apartments, 78 two-bedroom residences and 22 three-bedroom townhome-style units. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse and outdoor grilling and dining areas. New York-based Paredim Partners will lease and manage the property upon completion., which is slated for November 2023. Tessera Partners and Capital & Venture Resources arranged an undisclosed amount of construction financing for the project through ACORE Capital and Sculptor Real Estate.

