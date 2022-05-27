Hudson Meridian to Develop 398-Unit Apartment Community in New Haven, Connecticut

Posted on by in Connecticut, Development, Multifamily, Northeast

The new apartment community at 201 Munson St. in New Haven's Science Park neighborhood will total 398 units.

NEW HAVEN, CONN. — Developer and general contractor Hudson Meridian Construction Group will build a 398-unit apartment community at 201 Munson St. in New Haven. The unit mix will comprise 90 studios, 208 one-bedroom apartments, 78 two-bedroom residences and 22 three-bedroom townhome-style units. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse and outdoor grilling and dining areas. New York-based Paredim Partners will lease and manage the property upon completion., which is slated for November 2023. Tessera Partners and Capital & Venture Resources arranged an undisclosed amount of construction financing for the project through ACORE Capital and Sculptor Real Estate.