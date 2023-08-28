Monday, August 28, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
AcquisitionsCaliforniaOfficeWestern

Hudson Pacific Divests of Two Office Properties in Los Angeles for $72.5M

by Amy Works

LOS ANGELES — Hudson Pacific Properties has completed the sales of 604 Arizona and 3401 Exposition, two office buildings in Los Angeles, for aggregate gross proceeds of $72.5 million before prorations and closing costs.

Combined, the two transactions will result in approximately a $22 million gain to be recognized in the third quarter. The company used the net proceeds to repay amounts outstanding on its unsecured revolving credit facility. The buyer was not disclosed.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a provider of end-to-end real estate solutions for tech and media tenants.

You may also like

Kimco Realty Purchases Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center...

HGI Acquires New Apartment Community in Myrtle Beach,...

GREA Arranges $11.4M Sale of Westside Crossing in...

Colliers Brokers $5.4M Sale of Two Retail Outparcels...

Lovett Industrial, PCCP Acquire 1.4 MSF Industrial Portfolio...

Harbor Group International Buys 336-Unit Warner Apartments in...

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates 7,541 SF Office Lease...

Curtis + Ginsberg Architects Signs 12,602 SF Office...

Saed Investments Sells 160,561 SF Industrial Property in...