Hudson Realty Capital Provides Loan for Refinancing of Seniors Housing Community in Tulsa

TULSA, OKLA. — New York City-based Hudson Realty Capital has provided a bridge loan for the refinancing of Stonehaven Square, a seniors housing community in Tulsa that provides assisted living and memory care services. The amount of the loan was not disclosed, but the financing was secured as part of $37.7 million package for Stonehaven Square and a Florida property, The Landing at Lake Worth. Eric Johnson of Ziegler arranged the financing on behalf of the borrower, Columbia Pacific Advisors.

