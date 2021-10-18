Hudson Realty Capital Provides Loan for Refinancing of Seniors Housing Community in Tulsa
TULSA, OKLA. — New York City-based Hudson Realty Capital has provided a bridge loan for the refinancing of Stonehaven Square, a seniors housing community in Tulsa that provides assisted living and memory care services. The amount of the loan was not disclosed, but the financing was secured as part of $37.7 million package for Stonehaven Square and a Florida property, The Landing at Lake Worth. Eric Johnson of Ziegler arranged the financing on behalf of the borrower, Columbia Pacific Advisors.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.