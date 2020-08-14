Hudson Regional Hospital Buys Healthcare Property Near Brooklyn for $76M
BAYONNE, N.J. — Hudson Regional Hospital (HRH) has purchased Bayonne Medical Center, a healthcare property located across the Hudson River from Brooklyn, for $76 million. HRH has purchased the operations of the property, which features 278 beds, from its current operator CarePoint Health. Additional terms of sale were not disclosed.
