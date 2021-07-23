REBusinessOnline

Hudson Square Properties Breaks Ground on 270,000 SF Spec Office Project in Manhattan

Posted on by in Development, New York, Northeast, Office

555-Greenwich-Manhattan

Completion of 555 Greenwich, a spec office building in Manhattan, is slated for the fourth quarter of 2022.

NEW YORK CITY — Hudson Square Properties, a joint venture between Trinity Church Wall Street, Norges Bank Investment Management and Hines, has broken ground on 555 Greenwich, a 270,000-square-foot speculative office project in Manhattan’s Hudson Square neighborhood. COOKFOX Architects is designing the 16-story building, and AECOM Tishman is the general contractor. CBRE is the leasing agent. Completion of the project, which according to the development team is the first spec office building to be developed in New York City in the wake of the pandemic, is slated for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews