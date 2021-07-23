Hudson Square Properties Breaks Ground on 270,000 SF Spec Office Project in Manhattan

Completion of 555 Greenwich, a spec office building in Manhattan, is slated for the fourth quarter of 2022.

NEW YORK CITY — Hudson Square Properties, a joint venture between Trinity Church Wall Street, Norges Bank Investment Management and Hines, has broken ground on 555 Greenwich, a 270,000-square-foot speculative office project in Manhattan’s Hudson Square neighborhood. COOKFOX Architects is designing the 16-story building, and AECOM Tishman is the general contractor. CBRE is the leasing agent. Completion of the project, which according to the development team is the first spec office building to be developed in New York City in the wake of the pandemic, is slated for the fourth quarter of 2022.