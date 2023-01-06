Hudson Square Properties Nears Completion of 270,000 SF Spec Office Project in Manhattan

Upon completion, 555 Greenwich will align with 345 Hudson to form a singular full-block building in Manhattan's Hudson Yards district.

NEW YORK CITY — Hudson Square Properties, a joint venture between Trinity Church Wall Street, Norges Bank Investment Management and Hines, is nearing completion of 555 Greenwich, a 270,000-square-foot speculative office project in Manhattan’s Hudson Square neighborhood. Office suites are expected to be available for occupancy in the first quarter, with full completion scheduled for later in the year. COOKFOX Architects designed the 16-story building, and AECOM Tishman served as the general contractor. CBRE is the leasing agent. According to the development team, 555 Greenwich is the first speculative office building to be developed in New York City in the wake of the pandemic.