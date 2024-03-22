Hudson Valley Property Completes Renovation of 283-Unit Affordable Seniors Housing Complex in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Hudson Valley Property Group has completed the renovation of Grandview Terrace Apartments, a 283-unit affordable seniors housing complex in the Journal Square area of Jersey City. The $15.2 million, 16-month project upgraded the cabinetry, countertops, appliances, lighting, flooring, walls and water fixtures in the units and added amenities such as a new sky lounge with a stretching room, community room, library and a computer center. KeyBank provided construction financing for the project, and that loan was refinanced under HUD’s 223(f) program upon completion.