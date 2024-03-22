Friday, March 22, 2024
Hudson Valley Property Group invested more than $50,000 per unit in capital improvements to Grandview Terrace, an affordable seniors housing complex in Jersey City. The company acquired the property in March 2022.
Hudson Valley Property Completes Renovation of 283-Unit Affordable Seniors Housing Complex in Jersey City

by Taylor Williams

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Hudson Valley Property Group has completed the renovation of Grandview Terrace Apartments, a 283-unit affordable seniors housing complex in the Journal Square area of Jersey City. The $15.2 million, 16-month project upgraded the cabinetry, countertops, appliances, lighting, flooring, walls and water fixtures in the units and added amenities such as a new sky lounge with a stretching room, community room, library and a computer center. KeyBank provided construction financing for the project, and that loan was refinanced under HUD’s 223(f) program upon completion. 

