Hudson Valley Property Group Buys 321-Unit Affordable Housing Building in Camden, New Jersey

CAMDEN, N.J. — Hudson Valley Property Group has purchased Northgate One, a 321-unit affordable housing building located in the Southern New Jersey city of Camden. The 21-story building was originally constructed in 1963, and the majority of the units are reserved for households earning 60 percent or less of the area median income. The new ownership plans to rehabilitate the property with infrastructural upgrades, mechanical system replacements and in-unit bathroom, kitchen and apartment safety improvements. The project is expected to last about two years and will be funded with a mix of federal and state tax credits as well as private capital.