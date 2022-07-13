REBusinessOnline

Hudson’s Bay, Streetworks to Undertake Three Life Sciences Conversion Projects in Metro Boston

Posted on by in Development, Life Sciences, Massachusetts, Northeast

Natick-Life-Sciences

Pictured is a rendering of the exterior of Hudson Bay Co.'s new life sciences redevelopment in Natick, a project that is set to commence in the third quarter.

BURLINGTON, NATICK AND BRAINTREE, MASS. — Hudson Bay Co., a holding and investment firm focused on retail properties, and its affiliate Streetworks Development will undertake a trio of life sciences conversion projects throughout the Boston area. Specifically, the development team plans to convert a portfolio of three 120,000-square-foot retail properties located in Burlington, Natick and Braintree into facilities that will house both traditional office and lab/research and development space. SGA is designing the conversion projects. Cushman & Wakefield is handling leasing. Construction is expected to begin in the third quarter.

