Huey Magoo’s Opens 2,500 SF Restaurant in Englewood, Ohio

The chicken tenders restaurant is located at 9196 N. Main St.

ENGLEWOOD, OHIO — Huey Magoo’s has opened its first restaurant in the state of Ohio in Englewood, a northern suburb of Dayton. The 2,500-square-foot building, located at 9196 N. Main St., is the 27th restaurant nationwide for the chicken tenders brand. The Englewood restaurant will offer dine-in, take out, curbside pickup and delivery through third-party services Uber Eats and DoorDash. Huey Magoo’s franchisees Tim and Ronda Hobart will operate the restaurant.