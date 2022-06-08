REBusinessOnline

Huey Magoo’s Opens 2,500 SF Restaurant in Englewood, Ohio

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Midwest, Ohio, Restaurant, Retail

The chicken tenders restaurant is located at 9196 N. Main St.

ENGLEWOOD, OHIO — Huey Magoo’s has opened its first restaurant in the state of Ohio in Englewood, a northern suburb of Dayton. The 2,500-square-foot building, located at 9196 N. Main St., is the 27th restaurant nationwide for the chicken tenders brand. The Englewood restaurant will offer dine-in, take out, curbside pickup and delivery through third-party services Uber Eats and DoorDash. Huey Magoo’s franchisees Tim and Ronda Hobart will operate the restaurant.

