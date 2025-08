CLARKSVILLE, IND. — Huff, Niehaus & Associates Inc. has arranged the sale of the 119-room Hampton Inn Louisville-North/Clarksville hotel in Clarksville, a northern suburb of Louisville. The sales price was undisclosed. The property at 1501 Broadway St. is situated near downtown Louisville and the Kentucky International Convention Center. Kingdom Broadway LLC purchased the asset from HHB LLC. The new ownership, which owns eight hotels, plans a comprehensive renovation of the property.