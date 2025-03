EVANSVILLE, IND. — Huff, Niehaus & Associates Inc. has negotiated the sale of the Comfort Inn East Evansville hotel for an undisclosed price. The three-story, limited-service hotel features 111 rooms. Shriv Shakti Hospitality Inc. acquired the property for less than $50,000 per room from Priyansu Hotels LLC. Brandt Niehaus of Huff, Niehaus & Associates represented the seller.