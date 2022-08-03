REBusinessOnline

Huff, Niehaus Brokers Sale of 81-Room Comfort Suites Airport Louisville Hotel

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Kentucky, Southeast

The 81-room hotel is located at 6535 Paramount Park Drive, about 4.5 miles south of Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.

LOUISVILLE, KY. — Huff, Niehaus & Associates, Inc. has brokered the sale of the Comfort Suites Airport Louisville hotel in Louisville. The 81-room hotel is located at 6535 Paramount Park Drive, about 4.5 miles south of Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. Brandt Niehaus of Huff, Niehaus & Associates brokered the transaction. According to the property website, the hotel features an indoor heated pool, fitness center, laundry services, free airport transportation and a full buffet breakfast for guests. The undisclosed buyer has several Choice hotels in its portfolio and plans to use a third-party management company to operate the Comfort Suites Airport Louisville. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

