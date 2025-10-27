Huffines Communities Breaks Ground on 2,700-Acre Master-Planned Community in Ellis County, Texas

ELLIS COUNTY, TEXAS — Locally based developer Huffines Communities has broken ground on Lakesong, a 2,700-acre master-planned community in Ellis County, located south of the metroplex. Plans for the mixed-use development, which encompasses the cities of Grand Prairie and Midlothian, currently call for approximately 5,000 single-family homes, 2,000 multifamily units and a 40-acres commercial district. Onsite amenities will include roughly 780 acres of open space and parks, a trail system and a 100-acre private lake, as well as several fishing ponds, pools, pickleball courts, sports facilities, a fitness center and multiple amenity centers. Construction on the first phase of single-family homes is underway, and the first model homes are expected to be complete late next year.