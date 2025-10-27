Monday, October 27, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Lakesong-Ellis-County
Pictured is a rendering of one of the amenity centers at Lakesong, a new master-planned development i Ellis County that includes multifamily and other commercial components. Homebuilders in the first phase include DRB Homes (formerly Brightland Homes), Castlerock Communities, Chesmar Homes, Sandlin Homes and First Texas Homes.
DevelopmentMixed-UseTexas

Huffines Communities Breaks Ground on 2,700-Acre Master-Planned Community in Ellis County, Texas

by Taylor Williams

ELLIS COUNTY, TEXAS — Locally based developer Huffines Communities has broken ground on Lakesong, a 2,700-acre master-planned community in Ellis County, located south of the metroplex. Plans for the mixed-use development, which encompasses the cities of Grand Prairie and Midlothian, currently call for approximately 5,000 single-family homes, 2,000 multifamily units and a 40-acres commercial district. Onsite amenities will include roughly 780 acres of open space and parks, a trail system and a 100-acre private lake, as well as several fishing ponds, pools, pickleball courts, sports facilities, a fitness center and multiple amenity centers. Construction on the first phase of single-family homes is underway, and the first model homes are expected to be complete late next year.

You may also like

Panelmatic Electrical Solutions Signs 728,080 SF Industrial Lease...

Joint Venture Acquires 439,569 SF Northwoods Shopping Center...

Tricon, HHS Complete 166-Unit Build-to-Rent Project in Saginaw,...

LanCarte Commercial Negotiates 31,780 SF Industrial Lease in...

Woodmont Properties Begins Leasing 120-Unit Multifamily Project in...

TCB Completes Renovation of 85-Unit Affordable Housing Complex...

MassDevelopment, BankFive Provide $11M in Financing for Cape...

Woodfield Development Delivers 289-Unit Apartment Complex in Clermont,...

Mesa Capital Partners Breaks Ground on 290-Unit Sutton...