Huffines Communities Sells 1,429-Unit Hebron 121 Station Apartments in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Hebron 121 Station in Lewisville was developed in phases starting in 2011 and now totals 1,429 units.

LEWISVILLE, TEXAS — Locally based developer Huffines Communities has sold Hebron 121 Station, a 1,429-unit apartment community located in the northern Dallas suburb of Lewisville. The 90-acre community is located near several major thoroughfares, including Interstate 35, State Highway 121 and President George Bush Turnpike. Hebron 121 Station was developed in phases, beginning with the delivery of 250 units in 2011. Amenities include four pools with beaches and swim-up bars, entertainment lounges, an onsite restaurant and convenience store, dog parks, outdoor kitchens, two fitness centers and a 10,000-square-foot clubhouse and leasing center. The buyer was EastSky Properties. The sales price was undisclosed.