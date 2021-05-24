REBusinessOnline

Huffines Communities Sells 1,429-Unit Hebron 121 Station Apartments in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Hebron-121-Station-Lewisville

Hebron 121 Station in Lewisville was developed in phases starting in 2011 and now totals 1,429 units.

LEWISVILLE, TEXAS — Locally based developer Huffines Communities has sold Hebron 121 Station, a 1,429-unit apartment community located in the northern Dallas suburb of Lewisville. The 90-acre community is located near several major thoroughfares, including Interstate 35, State Highway 121 and President George Bush Turnpike. Hebron 121 Station was developed in phases, beginning with the delivery of 250 units in 2011. Amenities include four pools with beaches and swim-up bars, entertainment lounges, an onsite restaurant and convenience store, dog parks, outdoor kitchens, two fitness centers and a 10,000-square-foot clubhouse and leasing center. The buyer was EastSky Properties. The sales price was undisclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
May
26
Webinar: Health at the Core — Real Estate Redefines its Value Proposition. And We ALL Benefit
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
3
InterFace Active Adult 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews