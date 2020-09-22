REBusinessOnline

Hugh M. Cunningham Cos. Signs 33,000 SF Industrial Lease in San Antonio

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

SAN ANTONIO — Hugh M. Cunningham Cos., a Dallas-based manufacturer and distributor of building supplies, has signed a 33,000-square-foot industrial lease at 4960 Eisenhauer Road in San Antonio. Josh Aguilar of CBRE represented the landlord, Prologis, in the lease negotiations. Trace Elrod of Newmark Knight Frank represented the tenant.

