INDEPENDENCE, MO. — Hullmark Construction is underway on a 34,000-square-foot industrial build-to-suit at MetroEast Commerce Center in Independence, an eastern suburb of Kansas City. The developer is a local partnership doing business as Tamiami LLC, and the tenant is a medical transport company. Completion is slated for fall 2024. John Hassler of Newmark Zimmer handled lease negotiations and is also marketing sites within the industrial park on behalf of the developer.