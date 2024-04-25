Hummingbird Pediatric Therapies Signs 10,523 SF Office Lease in Elmhurst, Illinois

ELMHURST, ILL. — Hummingbird Pediatric Therapies has signed a 10,523-square-foot office lease at 501 W. Lake St. in the Chicago suburb of Elmhurst. The transaction marks the third location for Hummingbird in suburban Chicago. Renovation of the space is underway. Named the Hummingbird Therapy & Enrichment Elmhurst Center, the facility is slated to open this summer. Aubrey Englund of NAI Hiffman represented Hummingbird, while Norm Murdoch of Bradford Allen represented the undisclosed landlord. Hummingbird offers a wide variety of speech, feeding, occupational, physical and developmental therapies.