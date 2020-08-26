Hunington Properties Buys 16,500 SF Building for New Austin Office

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Houston-based investment firm Hunington Properties has purchased a 16,500-square-foot building in the Westbank area of Austin for its new office. Hunington has hired local architecture firm JDAI Studio to redesign and remodel the space. Evan Dyer and Gigi Gomel will oversee the firm’s new Austin office, which is located at 1715 S. Capital of Texas Highway. Hunington is an active developer in the state capital. The firm’s projects include Shops at Steiner Ranch, Shops at Shadowglen, Shops at Riverplace, Shops at Volente and Shops at Boulder.