Tuesday, March 17, 2026
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IndustrialLeasing ActivityMassachusettsNortheastOffice

Hunneman Negotiates 42,060 SF Lease at Flex Building in Wilmington, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

WILMINGTON, MASS. — Regional brokerage firm Hunneman has negotiated a 42,060-square-foot lease at a flex building in the northern Boston suburb of Wilmington. The tenant is Goddard Technologies, a developer of medical devices and robotics, and the space is located within the 123,000-square-foot building at 205 Lowell Street, which can support both office and lab uses. Chris Curley, Mike Allen and Ken Oppenheim of Hunneman, along with internal agent James McManus, represented the landlord, Howland Development, in the lease negotiations. 

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