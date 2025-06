METHUEN, MASS. —Hunneman has negotiated a 70,872-square-foot industrial lease in Methuen, located along the Massachusetts-New Hampshire border. The tenant, CMC North America, a provider of sales and distribution services for aerial work platforms, will consolidate its regional footprint and headquarters via occupancy of the entire building at 200 Danton Drive, which includes 20,663 square feet of office space. Ken Oppenheim of Hunneman represented CMC North America in the lease negotiations.