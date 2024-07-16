Tuesday, July 16, 2024
Affordable HousingDevelopmentLoansMultifamilySeniors HousingTexas

Hunt Capital Arranges $13.2M Equity Financing for Affordable Seniors Housing Project in Stafford, Texas

by Taylor Williams

STAFFORD, TEXAS — Hunt Capital Partners has arranged $13.2 million in Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) equity financing for the construction of Oak Lofts Crossing for Seniors, a 60-unit affordable property that will be located in the southwestern Houston suburb of Stafford. Oaklake Community Housing Development Corp. (OCHDC) is the borrower. Comprising a four-story, mid-rise building, the development will offer a mix of one- and two-bedroom homes for those who earn up to 30, 50 and 60 percent of the area median income (AMI). Amegy Bank also provided $10.5 million in construction financing for the project, and Legacy Bank & Trust provided $2.6 million in permanent financing.

