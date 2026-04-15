Wednesday, April 15, 2026
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DevelopmentHospitalityMultifamilyTexas

Hunt Capital, City of Brownsville Complete Affordable Housing Adaptive Reuse Project

by Taylor Williams

BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS — A partnership between Hunt Capital Partners and the Housing Authority of the City of Brownsville, located in South Texas, has completed an affordable housing adaptive reuse project. The project converted the historic eight-story El Jardin Hotel, which first opened in 1927 and has been vacant for the past 40 years, into a 44-unit complex with one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Information on income restrictions was not disclosed. The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas provided a $1.1 million Affordable Housing Program grant to help finance the project.

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