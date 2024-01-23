Hunt Capital, Mile High Ministries Open 61-Unit Clara Brown Commons Affordable Housing Community in Denver

DENVER — Hunt Capital Partners (HCP), in collaboration with faith-based developer Mile High Ministries (MHM), has opened Clara Brown Commons, a four-story, 61- unit affordable multifamily property in Denver’s Cole neighborhood.

Located at 3701 York St., Clara Brown Commons comprises 14 one-bedroom/one-bath, 28 two-bedroom/two-bath and 19 three-bedroom/two-bath apartments for low-income families earning up to 20 to 80 percent of the area median income.

Apartments feature full-size refrigerators/freezers, electric ranges with recirculating hood, dishwashers, washers/dryers, ceiling fans and coat closets. Community amenities include a conference room, fitness room, children’s playroom, bike storage, mail area, sunroom, balcony and roof patio.

Financing for the project included a tax-exempt $15.9 million construction loan and a tax-exempt $6.4 million construction-to-permanent loan, both provided by Pacific Western Bank. MHM provided a $6 million loan, composed of $1.8 million in City of Denver HOME funds, $1.5 million in Colorado Division of Housing HOME funds and $2.7 million in sponsor capital campaign funds.

Completion of Clara Brown Commons is the first step of a three-stage plan to enrich the Cole neighborhood in northern Denver. Seventeen Habitat for Humanity townhomes adjacent to the apartment complex will open by end of January. Future phases will provide additional space for community services that MHM has offered for 36 years, such as job training, family advocacy, early childhood education and youth mentoring.