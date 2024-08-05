Monday, August 5, 2024
Cypress Creek Apartment Homes at Montfort Drive in Dallas will total 168 units.
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

Hunt Capital Partners Arranges $20M in LIHTC Equity for Mixed-Income Housing Project in Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Hunt Capital Partners has arranged $20 million in Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) equity for Cypress Creek Apartment Homes at Montfort Drive, a 168-unit mixed-income housing project in Dallas. The unit mix will consist of 92 one-bedroom apartments, 64 two-bedroom residences and 12 three-bedroom units. About 70 percent (116) of the units will be reserved for households earning between 30 and 80 percent of the area median income, with the remainder to be rented at market rates. Residents will have access to services such as weekly exercise classes, monthly food banks, tax preparation assistance and annual health fairs. The developer is a partnership between Bonner Carrington and Sycamore Strategies.

