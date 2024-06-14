Friday, June 14, 2024
Saison North is an affordable housing community in Austin, Texas.
Hunt Capital Partners Completes 116-Unit Affordable Housing Project in North Austin

by Jeff Shaw

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Hunt Capital Partners has completed Saison North, a 116-unit affordable housing project located at the site of the former NXNW Brewery in North Austin. The majority (70 percent) of the units are subject to income restrictions, specifically for households earning 30, 50 or 60 percent or less of the area median income. Units come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, and amenities include a clubhouse with community kitchen, a fitness center and a business center. Hunt Capital Partners developed the property in partnership with O-SDA Industries, Travis County Housing Finance Corp. and Saigebrook Development.

