Hunt Capital Partners Invests $6.2M in LIHTC Equity for Affordable Housing Redevelopment in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA. — Hunt Capital Partners has provided $6.2 million in LIHTC equity for Government Corridor, a 103-year-old affordable housing redevelopment in Baton Rouge. The project will renovate 34 detached single-family and duplex homes that are reserved for families earning up to 30, 50 and 60 percent of the area median income (AMI). Additionally, 30 percent of all homes at Government Corridor will be set aside for special needs households.

Originally built in 1920, the campus comprises three clusters that are situated within short distance of the recently overhauled Government Street. Only 15 percent of Government Corridor is occupied, and residents of the occupied units will be relocated until the first phase of the project is complete.

The development team for Government Corridor includes general contractor Ethridge Construction; architect Erick Parnell, owner of ArchBoutant; and property manager GHCP Management LLC, an affiliate of nonprofit partner Gulf Coast Housing Partnership (GHCP). Rehabilitation work is underway and scheduled for completion in February 2024. Other capital partners include United Bank, the State of Louisiana Division of Administration Office of Community Development and GCHP.