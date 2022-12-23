REBusinessOnline

Hunt Capital Partners Provides $12.9M in Tax Credit Equity for Irving Affordable Housing Project

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Loans, Multifamily, Texas

IRVING, TEXAS — Hunt Capital Partners has provided $12.9 million in Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) equity for The Heights at MacArthur, a 76-unit affordable housing project in Irving. The property will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom units that will be reserved for renters earning between 30 and 60 percent of the area median income. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, business center and a community room. The borrower is a partnership between Hill Tide Ventures and Generation Housing Partners. Total project costs are $21.3 million..

