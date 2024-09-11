Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Victories Square will feature a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units.
Affordable HousingDevelopmentLoansMichiganMidwestMultifamily

Hunt Capital Partners Provides $13M in LIHTC Financing for 50-Unit Tribal Housing Development in Northern Michigan

by Kristin Harlow

PETOSKEY, MICH. — Hunt Capital Partners has provided $13 million in Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) financing for Victories Square, a 50-unit tribal housing development in Petoskey, a city on Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. Victories Square will provide a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units for households earning up to 80 percent of the area median income. Eight of the residences will be set aside for tribal members and supported by a 45-year project-based rental assistance contract from the tribe. Amenities will include a community room, bike racks, onsite management and Wi-Fi in all common areas.

Community Housing Network Inc. is the project developer. MI-Oaks Construction LLC, a joint venture between Miller Diversified Construction and Oakwood Construction Co., is the general contractor. Dimension IV Madison Design Group is the architect, and KMG Prestige will provide property management services.

Odawa Economic Development Management Inc., the economic development arm of the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians, provided a $5 million soft loan comprised of funds from the tribe, the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community and the Michigan State Housing Development Authority. The Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis provided a $448,000 Affordable Housing Program grant. A timeline for construction was not provided.

You may also like

Churchill Stateside Closes $47.7M Construction Financing for Affordable...

Patterson Arranges Construction Financing for Multifamily Development in...

Extended Stay Suites America Opens 100-Room Hotel in...

Largo Capital Arranges $11.6M Construction Loan for Multifamily...

MassDevelopment Provides $7.5M Bond Financing for Affordable Housing...

Michaels, Brinshore Receive Approval from Chicago Plan Commission...

National Cattle Congress to Redevelop Historic Fair Grounds...

RJW Logistics Group Signs 639,917 SF Industrial Lease...

JLL Brokers $18.7M Sale of Hawthorne Commons Retail...