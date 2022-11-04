Hunt Capital Partners Provides $14.1M in LIHTC Equity for Austin Affordable Housing Project

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Hunt Capital Partners has provided $14.1 million in Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) equity for Saison North, a 116-unit affordable housing project in Austin. The complex will consist of eight one-bedroom, 44 two-bedroom and 24 three-bedroom units that will be reserved for households earning up to 30, 50 and 60 percent of the area median income, as well as 34 market-rate units. Amenities will include a fitness center, business center, leasing office and a clubhouse. The developer of the project is O-SDA Industries. Bank OZK has provided a $19.5 million construction loan for Saison North, with J.P. Morgan Chase providing a $12.9 million permanent loan. Other pieces of financing were originated by the Austin Housing Finance Corp. ($6.2 million), Travis County ($2.4 million) and the Texas State Affordable Housing Corp. ($375,000). Completion is slated for May 2024.