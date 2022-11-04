REBusinessOnline

Hunt Capital Partners Provides $14.1M in LIHTC Equity for Austin Affordable Housing Project

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Development, Loans, Multifamily, Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Hunt Capital Partners has provided $14.1 million in Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) equity for Saison North, a 116-unit affordable housing project in Austin. The complex will consist of eight one-bedroom, 44 two-bedroom and 24 three-bedroom units that will be reserved for households earning up to 30, 50 and 60 percent of the area median income, as well as 34 market-rate units. Amenities will include a fitness center, business center, leasing office and a clubhouse. The developer of the project is O-SDA Industries. Bank OZK has provided a $19.5 million construction loan for Saison North, with J.P. Morgan Chase providing a $12.9 million permanent loan. Other pieces of financing were originated by the Austin Housing Finance Corp. ($6.2 million), Travis County ($2.4 million) and the Texas State Affordable Housing Corp. ($375,000). Completion is slated for May 2024.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  