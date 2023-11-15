Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Cady-Lofts-Austin
Prospective residents will be referred to Cady Lofts, a new affordable housing complex in Austin, under the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development's (HUD) Continuum of Care program. This initiative promotes community-wide commitments to solving homelessness by rehousing homeless individuals, promoting access to key supportive service programs and optimizing self-sufficiency among the unhoused.
Hunt Capital Partners Provides $16.5M in LIHTC Equity for Austin Affordable Housing Project

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Hunt Capital Partners has provided $16.5 million in federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) equity for the development of Cady Lofts, a 100-unit affordable housing project in Austin. Cady Lofts will house studio apartments for renters earning 30 to 60 percent of the area median income and who are experiencing homelessness or physical/developmental disabilities. Units will feature modern appliances and eco-friendly utility systems, and residents will have access to a communal computer lab, health and wellness center, case management offices and central laundry facilities. The borrower is a partnership between developer SGI Ventures and the Housing Authority of the City of Austin. Three Bar Architects Inc. is designing the project, with Skybeck Construction serving as the primary contractor. Completion is slated for March 2025.

