Hunt Capital Partners Provides $9M in Acquisition Financing for 74-Unit Affordable Housing Community in Illinois

PETERSBURG, ILL. — Hunt Capital Partners has provided $9 million in federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) equity financing for the acquisition and rehabilitation of Lukin’s Landing. Located in Petersburg, about 24 miles north of Springfield, Lukin’s Landing is a 74-unit affordable housing property. Central Illinois Services and Windsor Development Group plan to rehabilitate the community and set aside 12 units for households with disabilities or those who are prone to homelessness.

Lukin’s Landing was originally built in 1981 as part of a 126-unit scattered public housing site known as Menard Family Homes. In 2018, under the Rental Assistance Demonstration program, Menard County Homes converted Lukin’s Landing from public housing to Section 8 housing.

The project team for the rehabilitation includes Bedrock Housing Consultants as development consultant, Windsor Homes Inc. as general contractor and Designed Architecture Inc. as architect. Christian County Development Corp. will serve as property manager. Completion is slated for August 2024.

The total development cost for the project is $12.8 million. Hunt Capital Partners syndicated the federal tax credits through its multi-investor funds, Hunt Capital Partners Tax Credit Funds 37 and 41. Carrollton Bank provided an $8.3 million construction loan and a $1.2 million permanent loan. The Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago provided a $900,000 Affordable Housing Program construction-to-permanent loan.





