Hunt Capital Partners Raises $11M in LIHTC Financing for Seniors Housing Development in Waco

WACO, TEXAS — Hunt Capital Partners, in collaboration with co-developers Mears Development & Construction Inc. and Harris284 Team Inc., has raised $11 million in low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC) financing for the construction of Residences at Lake Waco in Waco. Designed for seniors 55 and older, the new development will feature 11 market-rate and 79 LIHTC units set aside for households earning up to 30, 50 and 60 percent of the area median income. Crossroads Housing Development Corp. is the general contractor, and Brownstone Architects & Planners Inc. is the project architect. Construction of the development began in August 2020 and is scheduled for completion in January 2022.