SAN ANTONIO — Hunt Capital Partners has sold its ownership interest in Stonehouse Apartment Homes, a 248-unit affordable housing community in San Antonio, to the Mexican American Unity Council. The property, which is nearing the end of its compliance period, offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, clubhouse, courtyard and onsite laundry facilities. The percentage of the interest and the sales price it commanded were both undisclosed.