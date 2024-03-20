Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Ashford Parkside Senior Residences is a mid-rise, mixed-income seniors housing community in Atlanta.
Hunt Capital Partners Transfers Ownership of Ashford Parkside Senior Residences in Atlanta to County Housing Authority

by John Nelson

ATLANTA — On behalf of its investors, Hunt Capital Partners (HCP) has transferred ownership of Ashford Parkside Senior Residences to a nonprofit affiliate of the Housing Authority of DeKalb County. Located in Atlanta, Ashford Parkside is a mid-rise, mixed-income seniors housing community built in 2007.

Following the end of 15-year recapture period in 2022, a collaborative effort ensued between the nonprofit and HCP to reach a mutually beneficial outcome regarding the property’s future. The decision provides the Housing Authority of Dekalb County greater capital flexibility surrounding all aspects of property operations and repair projects as it shapes its long-term housing plan.

Ashford Parkside offers a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments. Of the 151 total units, 134 are dedicated to seniors with incomes ranging from 30 percent to 60 percent of the area median income (AMI). Additionally, two of the units are reserved for property management while the remainder are rented at market rates.

