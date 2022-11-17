Hunt Capital Provides $13.6M in LIHTC Equity for Affordable Seniors Housing Project in Temple

TEMPLE, TEXAS — Hunt Capital Partners has provided $13.6 million in Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) equity for Mariposa Scott & White, a 140-unit affordable seniors housing project in the Central Texas city of Temple. The development will consist of four three-story buildings on a 4.5-acre site. The majority (108) of the units will be rented to households earning up to 30, 50 or 60 percent of the area median income, and the remaining 32 units will be rented at market rates. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, business center, clubhouse, theater room and outdoor picnic areas. Cadence Bank is also providing a $16.8 million construction loan for the project, which is scheduled for a January 2024 completion. The borrower is a partnership between Sycamore Strategies and Stuart Shaw Family Development.