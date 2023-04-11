Hunt Capital Provides $4.3M in LIHTC Equity for Affordable Seniors Housing Complex in Smyrna, Delaware

SMYRNA, DEL. — Hunt Capital Partners has provided $4.3 million in Low-Income Housing Tax Credit equity for Frazier Apartments, a 54-unit affordable seniors housing complex in Smyrna, a northern suburb of Dover. Units at Frazier Apartments are reserved for residents age 62 and above who earn between 40 and 60 percent of the area median income. The borrower, Severn Development Co., will use part of the financing to fund capital improvements. TD Bank also provided an $8.6 million construction loan for that project. Completion is scheduled for January 2024.