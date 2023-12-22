Hunt Capital Transfers Ownership of 76-Unit Affordable Seniors Housing Community in Biloxi, Mississippi

BILOXI, MISS. — Hunt Capital Partners has transferred ownership of Cadet Point Senior Village, an affordable seniors housing community in Biloxi, back to Biloxi Community Development Corp., the nonprofit arm of the Biloxi Housing Authority. Developed in 2007, the property comprises 76 units.

Hunt Capital transferred ownership back to the civic organization in late November following negotiations accounting for the operational expense challenges at the property. According to Hunt Capital, Cadet Point has experienced insurance premium increases totaling more than 65 percent over the past five years due to its exposure to hurricanes.

Biloxi Community Development will have full control of development and operational decisions at Cadet Point.