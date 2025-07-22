Hunt Cos. Acquires Majority Interest in Carter

EL PASO, TEXAS AND ATLANTA — Hunts Cos. Inc. has acquired a controlling interest in Carter, a mixed-use and residential real estate investment and development firm based in Atlanta. The El Paso-based firm is acquiring the majority stake in Carter and buying out longtime CEO and chairman Bob Peterson, who has subsequently announced his retirement. Current CEO and president Scott Taylor will continue to oversee the day-to-day operations at Carter post-acquisition. Terms of the transaction were not released.

The partnership aims to grow Carter’s banking relationships, expand the company’s mixed-use development platform and secure additional investment opportunities in key markets. Hunt Cos. and Carter have previously collaborated on Prospect Lake Wire, a 22-acre mixed-use development underway in Lakeland, Fla., and for The DeSOTA, a luxury apartment development in Sarasota, Fla.