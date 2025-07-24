Thursday, July 24, 2025
Caroline-Eastside-Richardson
Caroline Eastside is located at the intersection of U.S. Highway 75 and the George Bush Turnpike in Richardson.
Hunt Development Begins Leasing 384-Unit Caroline Eastside Apartments in Metro Dallas

by Taylor Williams

RICHARDSON, TEXAS — Hunt Development Group has begun leasing Caroline Eastside, a 384-unit apartment community located in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Richardson. Caroline Eastside features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with an average size of 812 square feet. Amenities include a two-level fitness center with a yoga room; resort-style pool with an indoor pool house; a game lawn; coworking spaces; a dog park with washing facilities; a rooftop deck with a coffee bar; and access to walking trails and open green spaces. Rents start at approximately $1,500 per month for a studio apartment.

