Thursday, April 13, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
The first of four buildings at Ocala South Logistics Park is a rear-load warehouse spanning 251,511 square feet.
DevelopmentFloridaIndustrialSoutheast

Hunt Midwest, Boyd+Mox Break Ground on 1.4 MSF Industrial Park in Central Florida

by John Nelson

OCALA, FLA. — Kansas City-based Hunt Midwest and locally based partner Boyd+Mox have broken ground on Ocala South Logistics Park, a 1.4 million-square-foot industrial campus in Central Florida. The Class A development will be situated on a 93-acre site within Florida Crossroads Commerce Park, about three miles from I-75.

The co-developers broke ground on the first of four buildings, a rear-load warehouse spanning 251,511 square feet. The speculative building is set to deliver before the end of the year and will feature 32-foot clear heights, 68 dock-high doors, 60-foot-deep speed bays and two drive-in doors.

The project represents Hunt Midwest’s first industrial development in Florida and its first venture with Boyd+Mox. The design-build team for Ocala South Logistics Park includes civil engineer Kimley Horn, architect LS3P and general contractor Evans General Contractors. Rian Smith, Kris Courier and Josh Tarkow of CBRE are leasing the park on behalf of the owners.

You may also like

Eden Multifamily, Dermot Plan 44-Story Apartment Tower in...

Turnbridge Equities Begins Construction on Ashwood 12 South...

CBRE Arranges Sale of Publix-Anchored Shopping Center in...

MBA: Total Commercial and Multifamily Lending Declined 8...

Rockefeller Group Plans 415,000 SF Surprise Pointe Commerce...

Summit Design + Build Completes Adaptive Reuse of...

Franklin Street Arranges Sale of 104-Unit Self-Storage Facility...

DarwinPW Realty/CORFAC International Negotiates Sale of 50,000 SF...

Jetstream Completes Renovation off 234-Site RV Park in...