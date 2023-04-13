Hunt Midwest, Boyd+Mox Break Ground on 1.4 MSF Industrial Park in Central Florida

OCALA, FLA. — Kansas City-based Hunt Midwest and locally based partner Boyd+Mox have broken ground on Ocala South Logistics Park, a 1.4 million-square-foot industrial campus in Central Florida. The Class A development will be situated on a 93-acre site within Florida Crossroads Commerce Park, about three miles from I-75.

The co-developers broke ground on the first of four buildings, a rear-load warehouse spanning 251,511 square feet. The speculative building is set to deliver before the end of the year and will feature 32-foot clear heights, 68 dock-high doors, 60-foot-deep speed bays and two drive-in doors.

The project represents Hunt Midwest’s first industrial development in Florida and its first venture with Boyd+Mox. The design-build team for Ocala South Logistics Park includes civil engineer Kimley Horn, architect LS3P and general contractor Evans General Contractors. Rian Smith, Kris Courier and Josh Tarkow of CBRE are leasing the park on behalf of the owners.