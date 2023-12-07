Hunt Midwest, Boyd+Mox Complete 251,388 SF Speculative Industrial Facility in Central Florida

OCALA, FLA. — Kansas City-based Hunt Midwest and locally based Boyd+Mox have delivered Ocala South Logistics I, a 251,388-square-foot speculative industrial facility in Ocala. The property represents Phase I of Ocala South Logistics Park, a 1.4 million-square-foot industrial park situated on 93 acres within Florida Crossroads Commerce Park in Central Florida. Building I features 32-foot clear heights, 67 dock-high doors, two drive-in doors, 60-foot-deep speed bays and 247 car parking stalls.

The design-build team includes civil engineer Kimley-Horn, architect LS3P and general contractor Evans General Contractors. Rian Smith, Kris Courier and Josh Tarkow of CBRE are handling the leasing assignment, which includes leasing options for Building I and build-to-suit options for the remainder of the park. The facility, which is the only rear-load warehouse available in the market, is divisible from 50,000 square feet to 251,388 square feet.