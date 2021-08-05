Hunt Midwest Breaks Ground on 102-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Loveland, Colorado
LOVELAND, COLO. — Hunt Midwest has broken ground on The Capstone at Centerra, a 78,000-square-foot assisted living and memory care community in Loveland.
Located within the 3,000-acre, master-planned Centerra development, the community is projected to open in late 2022.
Integral Senior Living (ISL) will be the operator of the 102-unit property.
