Hunt Midwest Breaks Ground on 203,899 SF Industrial Build-to-Suit Project for Community Wholesale Tire in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Hunt Midwest has broken ground on a 203,899-square-foot industrial build-to-suit project for Community Wholesale Tire at Hunt Midwest Business Center in Kansas City. The facility will feature a clear height of 32 feet, 60 trailer parking spaces, 190 vehicle parking spaces and a 190-foot-deep truck court. Completion is slated for the end of the year. The project team includes civil engineer Olsson and Associates, general contractor GPS-KC and H2B Architects. Austin Baier and Mike Mitchelson of CBRE represented Hunt Midwest. Located just east of I-435, Hunt Midwest Business Center totals 2,500 acres. Community Wholesale Tire maintains facilities in nine states across the Midwest, serving more than 4,500 tire dealers.