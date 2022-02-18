REBusinessOnline

Hunt Midwest Breaks Ground on 476,280 SF Logistics Facility Near Spartanburg

Fort Prince Logistics Center is slated for completion in the fourth quarter.

LYMAN, S.C. — Hunt Midwest has broken ground on Fort Prince Logistics Center, a 476,280-square-foot distribution building in Lyman, about 11.3 miles west of Spartanburg. The project, which will be situated within the master planned Fort Prince Industrial Park, is slated for completion in the fourth quarter.

Fort Prince Logistics Center will include 189 surface parking stalls expandable to 385, up to 125 tractor trailer parking stalls, a 135-foot-deep truck court, 48 dock positions, 36-foot clear heights, mechanical dock equipment, 7-inch concrete slab flooring, an ESFR sprinkler system and motion-sensor LED lighting.

The project team includes civil engineer Seamon Whiteside, architect LS3P and general contractor Evans General Contractors. John Montgomery, Garrett Scott, Brockton Hall and Dillon Swayngim of Colliers are leading leasing on the project.

Located on 47 acres at 1090 Fort Prince Blvd., Fort Prince Logistics Center has close access to Interstate 85, Inland Port Greer, GSP International Airport and BMW’s mega plant. Adjacent to the development is Walmart’s $450 million distribution facility that is anticipated to complete in 2024.

