Hunt Midwest Breaks Ground on 775,000 SF Industrial Development in Simpsonville, Kentucky

SIMPSONVILLE, KY. — Kansas City-based Hunt Midwest has broken ground on the first two buildings at Simpsonville 64 Logistics Park, a 275-acre development near I-64 in metro Louisville. The first two buildings will be situated on 69 acres and feature a 270,400-square-foot, rear-load building (Building I) and a 504,440-square-foot, cross-dock facility (Building II).

Building I will feature 32-foot clear heights, 27 dock-high doors (expandable up to 64), two drive-in doors, 210 car parking spaces and 80 tractor trailer parking spaces. Building II will offer 36-foot clear heights, 48 dock-high doors (expandable up to 117), four drive-in doors, 310 car parking spaces and 140 tractor trailer parking spaces. Both are tilt-up concrete panel construction with a minimum of 135-foot truck courts, 60-foot speed bays at docks, ESFR fire suppression, LED lighting and speculative office space. Both facilities will be delivered in first-quarter 2026 within 30 days of each other.

The design-build team includes H2B Architects, Mindel Scott and Evans General Contractors. At full build-out, Simpsonville 64 Logistics will support up to 3.3 million square feet of industrial and commercial space. Kevin Grove, Doug Butcher and Alex Grove of CBRE are handling industrial leasing at Simpsonville 64 Logistics Park. Jody Zimmerman and John Agan of Walter Wagner Jr. Co. will lead leasing for the commercial properties that will be situated along Highway 1848/Buck Creek Road.