Hunt Midwest Builds Fifth Self-Storage Facility in Metro Kansas City

The StorTropolis in Lenexa features 760 climate-controlled units.

LENEXA, KAN. — Hunt Midwest has completed its fifth StorTropolis self-storage facility in the Kansas City area. The 110,670-square-foot facility is located in Lenexa and includes 760 climate-controlled units. Situated at 19585 W. 102nd St., the three-story property features drive-thru access to fully enclosed loading areas and elevators. The largest units can accommodate RV storage. Strickland Construction, a Kansas City-based construction company specializing in storage complexes, served as general contractor. Storage Asset Management, a privately owned, third-party management company specializing in self-storage, operates the facility. Hunt Midwest launched its StorTropolis brand in 2018.