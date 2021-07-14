Hunt Midwest Completes 322,831 SF Blakenbaker Logistics Center in Louisville

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Kentucky, Southeast

Blankenbaker Logistics Center is a 322,831-square-foot industrial development in northeast Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, KY. — Hunt Midwest has completed Blankenbaker Logistics Center, a 322,831-square-foot industrial development in northeast Louisville. The facility is located close to Interstates 64, 265 and 71 and the two Ford plants.

Piston Automotive, a Redford, Mich.-based automotive supplier, signed a lease for the entire facility before buildout was complete.

The cross-dock warehouse features 36-foot clear heights, 60-foot speed bays, a 140-foot-deep truck court, four drive-in doors, 44 trailer parking spots and 187 parking stalls. This facility is expandable to 88 doors as the need arises.

H2B Architects designed Blankenbaker Logistics Center, and Mindel Scott, JSC Engineers and Willett Engineering were the engineers on the project. Kevin Grove of CBRE served as the leasing broker.

Hunt Midwest is a Kansas City-based real estate development company with over 50 years of experience in the industrial sector and currently has more than 2.5 million square feet of buildings under development in Kansas City, Kentucky and South Carolina.