Hunt Midwest Delivers 476,280 SF Industrial Development in Lyman, South Carolina

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, South Carolina, Southeast

Fort Prince Logistics Center is located at 1090 Fort Prince Blvd. in Lyman, about 20 miles northeast of Greenville, S.C.

LYMAN, S.C. — Kansas City-based Hunt Midwest has completed construction on Fort Prince Logistics Center, an industrial project comprising 476,280 square feet in Lyman, roughly 20 miles northeast of Greenville. Located within Fort Prince Industrial Park at 1090 Fort Prince Blvd., the cross-dock development features 48 dock positions with 36-foot clear heights, mechanical dock equipment, 7-inch concrete slab flooring, speculative office space, 189 surface parking stalls (expandable to 385), up to 125 tractor trailer parking stalls and a 135-foot-deep truck court. Seamon Whiteside provided civil engineering services; LS3P designed the building; and Evans General Contractors oversaw construction. John Montgomery, Garrett Scott, Brockton Hall and Dillon Swayngim of Colliers will handle leasing at the development.

